“Last Supper” Ceramic Heads Art at St Mary’s Episcopal Cathedral.



Cathedral Art Exhibit Represents The Last Supper in Busts of Broken Crockery and Gold: Artist’s beautiful life sized busts of Jesus and the twelve apostles reflects Christian message that the broken can be made whole.Life-sized busts of Jesus and the apostles, created from crockery fragments joined together in gold, are on display on the high altar of Edinburgh’s Episcopalian cathedral in the city’s West End.



Last Supper, by multi-disciplinary artist Silvy Weatherall (correct, pictured) from Irongray, near Dumfries (in Dumfries and Galloway, South West Scotland), is a sculptural interpretation of Leonardo Da Vinci’s iconic painting of the same name.



“Last Supper” is at the cathedral until 31 August 2021 and the cathedral is open daily to visitors from 8am to 6pm.

Photography – www.colinhattersley.com

