On Friday night a number of gunshots were fired at a house in the Burdiehouse area in what police say was a targeted attack

At 8.40pm on Friday 20 August a number of shots were fired at a house in Burdiehiouse Drive. The man, woman and two young children in the house were not injured, although a window was damaged.

Detective Inspector Bob Campbell, Gayfield CID, said: “Whilst this may be a targeted attack, the fact is that a number of shots were fired indiscriminately at the house with some ricocheting off the wall and into the garden. Children were playing in gardens nearby and there were people in the street at the time.

“Thankfully no one was injured but the gunman obviously has no regard for anyone in the area, including children, some of whom were really terrified by what happened.

“It is imperative that we find those responsible and for that we need the help of the local community.

“I know that people may be reluctant to come forward and so I would encourage the use of Crimestoppers where information can be given anonymously.

“Officers have been in the area since the attack checking CCTV and speaking to local residents.

“From our enquiries so far we believe that there was a small black hatchback car in the area at the time and it was seen to drive off towards Southhouse Broadway.

“I am keen to hear from anyone who has private CCTV or doorbell camera footage, or from motorists driving on Burdiehouse Drive or the surrounding roads between 8.30 pm and 8.50 pm. Their footage could prove very useful to our enquiry.

“High visibility officers remain at the scene. We have an incident caravan on Burdiehouse Drive where people can speak to officers with regard to any concerns or provide information. Officers will also be in the local community centre offering support.”

Information can be passed to police via 101 quoting reference number 3555 of Friday, 20 August, 2021 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police Scotland. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

