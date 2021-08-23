Musselburgh Racecourse’s “boutique” Stobo Castle Ladies Day has been deemed a success after 5,000 racegoers enjoyed a day of high fashion and sporting thrills at the East Lothian course.

The event was another sell-out, with the reduced attendance (down from the usual 10,000 capacity), reflecting the racecourse’s priority in providing a safe and enjoyable experience while respecting pandemic guidelines.

Party in full swing at Stobo Castle Ladies Day – photo by Alan Rennie.

Radio show host and panto villain Grant Stott was all smiles as he hosted the popular fashion shows which attracted an eclectic and colourful range of entries. Fashion show judges Zara Morris, Natalie Green and Caoilfhionn had their hands full trying to settle on the eventual winners.

The Queen of Style award went to Nicole Darling who wowed the judging panel with her individual approach to Ladies Day and radiologist Nicole was delighted to receive a £1500 cash prize while runner up NAME NAME received a spa day for two people at Stobo Castle.

Best dressed gent of the day, PJ Grieve, a student from Wallyford who won the King of Style title and a £500 prize, while wearer of the Best Hat, Hannah Smith from Bonnyrigg, received a £300 voucher to award winning milliner Sally-Ann Provan’s Edinburgh Hat Studio.

King of Style winner PJ Grieve – photo by Alan Rennie

Racegoers who stayed on for the After Racing Party were treated to an entertaining performance by former Radio 1 DJ Edith Bowman, who took to the decks on the main stage.

Musselburgh Racecourse general manager, Bill Farnsworth, said: “After such a challenging time, which included many months of racing behind-closed-doors, we were delighted to put on another fantastic Stobo Castle Ladies Day.

Putting on the style at Stobo Castle Ladies Day – photo by Alan Rennie.

“Ladies Day has really been established as a premier highlight of the Scottish summer season which many people look forward to. The day was an outstanding success and the procedures we put in place meant guests could enjoy all the usual glitz and glamour of Ladies Day but in a safe and respectful environment.”

