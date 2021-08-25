If you fancy a flutter, there are plenty of casinos in Scotland to enjoy. You’ll find slots, blackjack, roulette, poker, and many other types of real money games at these venues. To help you find where to play, we’ve listed the best Scotland casinos that are available at the moment. Both within major cities and online. Just remember that you must be 18 or older to play.

Photo by Alp Duran on Unsplash

Grosvenor – Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Dundee

One of the two major land-based casino brands in Scotland, Grosvenor provides their stylish venues within many major Scottish cities:

Edinburgh

Glasgow (two venues)

Aberdeen

Dundee

Grosvenor is known to provide the most popular types of games, and often has many additional facilities such as a restaurant, bar, parking spaces, and more. The venues are usually some of the biggest in the country so you can move around and play at different tables relatively easily. You can locate your nearest Grosvenor casino using their Casino Finder tool.

Genting – Edinburgh, Glasgow

The second major land-based casino is Genting. You’ll be able to play at Genting casinos in the two main Scottish cities:

Edinburgh (two venues)

Glasgow

In truth, they offer a very similar experience as Grosvenor. Expect spacious buildings with plenty of different tables, slot machines, and other games. All venues are located in the city centres of Edinburgh and Glasgow so you should have no problem getting there. For the exact location, you can use Genting’s Find a Casino tool.

Online – All of Scotland

Nowadays, you can enjoy casino entertainment online. Residents of Scotland are allowed to join UK online casinos that have a licence from the UK Gambling Commission. You just need an internet-enabled device such as a laptop or a mobile phone to sign up.

One major difference between online and land-based casinos is that there’s a lot more choice online. For example, you can view this UK online casinos list to find a wide range of licenced UK sites with different features. You can then choose a casino that has your favourite game provider, a particular type of bonus, your preferred payment method, or anything else you think is important.

The Alea – Glasgow

One land-based casino that’s trying to disrupt the dominance of Grosvenor and Genting is The Alea Casino in Glasgow. The Alea is regarded as the biggest casino in Scotland with many slot machines, table games, and poker rooms spread over two floors. It’s located very centrally next to the River Clyde and is owned by the Caesars Entertainment group, which is synonymous with gambling in Las Vegas.

Alongside gambling, they have a restaurant, sports bar, cocktail bar, and live entertainment to try and bring as much of Las Vegas to Glasgow as possible.

Casino at the Corinthian – Glasgow

For something a little different in Glasgow, there’s the Casino at The Corinthian. This is located at The Corinthian Club in the city centre, and it is a bit more niche than some of the bigger venues mentioned above.

There are a few jackpot slots available to play, along with a variety of tables for roulette, blackjack, three-card poker, and more. You can even request your very own poker room with a personal croupier if you and a few mates want a private game.

Like this: Like Loading...