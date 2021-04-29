The A9000 Forth Road Bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic from 06:00 on Friday 7 May until 06:00 on Monday 10 May, as part of the ongoing project to replace the main expansion joints.

The closure is necessary to allow concreting works to be undertaken and to reduce the risk of the new concrete cracking as a result of traffic induced vibration.

Motorway traffic will be diverted via the M90 Queensferry Crossing. Non-motorway traffic will be required to divert via the A985 Kincardine Bridge.

The east footway/cycleway on the Forth Road Bridge will remain open to pedestrians and cyclists through this period.

Chris Tracey, BEAR Scotland’s South East Unit Bridges Manager, said: “The expansion joints in the southbound carriageway were replaced last year, and work to replace the joints in the northbound carriageway is now well under way.

“These works are essential to the proper maintenance and enduring safety of this structure. We’ve scheduled them over the weekend to minimise any inconvenience to road users and local residents and we’ll do everything we can to get the project completed as quickly and safely as possible.”

Strict physical distancing protocols, in line with Scottish Government guidance, are in place to protect teams and ensure they remain safe on site.

Consultation has been carried out with emergency services and other relevant stakeholders to share information about the project in advance.

Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland on www.trafficscotland.org, twitter at @trafficscotland or the mobile site my.trafficscotland.org

