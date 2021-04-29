A woman cyclist is in critical condition in the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary following a collision on Silverknowes Road which took place around 10.20am this morning.

No other vehicles are believed to have been involved at this stage and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the crash.

Emergency services attended the scene and police have now issued an appeal for witnesses.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 1233 of Thursday, 29 April.”

