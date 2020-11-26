From 06:00 on Thursday 3 December until 06:00 on Monday 7 December, the Forth Road Bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic as part of the ongoing project to replace the main expansion joints.

The closure is necessary to allow contractor American Bridge International to carry out concreting works associated with the installation of the new joints and to reduce the risk of the new concrete cracking as a result of traffic induced vibration.

Motorway traffic will be diverted via the M90 Queensferry Crossing. Non-motorway traffic will be required to divert via the A985 Kincardine Bridge.

The west footway/cycleway on the Forth Road Bridge will remain open to pedestrians and cyclists through this period.

Chris Tracey, BEAR Scotland’s South East Unit Bridges Manager, said: “It is Transport Scotland’s ongoing objective to improve road safety on Scotland’s trunk road network and these works are essential to the proper maintenance and enduring safety of this structure.

“We apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused to road users or local residents by this closure.”

Main carriageways to close for maintenance fro 3-7 December

Strict physical distancing protocols, in line with Scottish Government guidance, are in place to protect teams and ensure they remain safe on site.

Consultation has been carried out with emergency services and other relevant stakeholders to share information about the project in advance.

Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland on www.trafficscotland.org, twitter at @trafficscotland or the mobile site my.trafficscotland.org

Like this: Like Loading...