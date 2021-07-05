Police in Edinburgh have issued CCTV footage in connection with an assault and robbery at Hutchison Loan which took place on Tuesday 16 February 2021.

The incident took place at 10.30pm and involved a man in his twenties, around 5’10” tall of slim build. He was wearing a blue hooded zip up top, grey Adidas jogging bottoms and black shoes. It is believed he may have had a tattoo on the right hand side of his neck.

Detective Constable Richard Paton from Corstorphine CID said: “This appears to have been a random and unprovoked attack and it is vital we trace the person responsible.“We have released CCTV of a man we believe may have information that could assist our investigation and would urge him or anyone who recognises him to get in touch. Anyone with information is asked to contact Corstorphine CID via 101, quoting incident number 3613 of Tuesday, 16 February, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

