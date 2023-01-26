Detectives in Edinburgh are appealing for information after a man was assaulted and robbed by three youths in Edinburgh.
Around 5.30pm on Tuesday, 24 January, 2023, the man sustained minor injuries after three males struck him on the head with a weapon and stole his rucksack and laptop as he made his way along the cycle path between Seafield Street and Pirniefield.
There are three suspects.
The first was around 14-years-old, with a Scottish accent, slim build, wearing a snood, dressed in black and riding a black scooter.
The second, with the weapon, was about 16/17-years-old, stocky build, 5ft 9, Scottish accent, wearing a dark hoodie with the hood tied tight, red snood, black jogging bottoms and black trainers.
The third was around 14/15-years-old, wearing dark clothing and silver trainers. Both the second and third suspects were on electric bikes.
Detective Sergeant Keith Taylor, Violence Reduction Unit, said: “Extensive enquiries are ongoing to trace the people responsible and we encourage anyone with information about this attack to contact police.
“Think back, did you see these three youths in the area around this time?
“We are also appealing for anyone who may have relevant dash-cam footage from the Seafield Road area around 5.30pm on Tuesday to get in touch.
“Please contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 3094 of Tuesday, 24 January, 2023.”
