Elaine Miller (50) is a Fellow of the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy who specialises in women’s health, as well as being a comedian.

No stranger to the stage she is the person who protested at Holyrood during the debates on the Gender Recognition Reform Bill by lifting her skirt and apparently exposing herself.

Now she is standing in a council by election as an independent candidate.

She is also a visiting lecturer at several universities across the UK.Her 2022 sell-out Fringe show Viva Your Vulva: The Hole Story won rave reviews. She is currently writing a book about women’s reproductive health. She has lived in Corstorphine for more than 20 years, with her husband and three children.

I am standing as an independent candidate because I believe councillors should always put the needs of the people they serve before any political party.

As an independent voice for Corstorphine Murrayfield, I will have the freedom to act and vote solely in the interests of local residents and be forceful and effective in the scrutiny of decisions which affect our area.

I have lived in the Corstorphine/Murrayfield ward for 20 years.

I strongly believe that a council which is not representative of the wide range of people living in the community is not democratic. It is notable, that in recent years there have been very few women candidates here, and only one female councillor, and she stood down last year after one term.

Corstorphine/Murrayfield is also at risk of becoming a one-party ward, the only one in the city. I think that is bad for democracy – it would mean that the Lib Dem party manifesto could have more influence on local decisions than the views of the community. Our area needs a range of voices in the council chamber.

During my career as a physiotherapist, specialising in women’s health, I have demonstrated my ability to collaborate with others. I have worked with public, voluntary and private sector partners at a local and national level. I would be a strong and independent champion for our ward, speaking up on a range of issues:

Bus services: the continued threat to the 13 and 38 bus services increases social isolation for our older residents and is goes against the council’s stated aim of reducing short car journeys.

Road safety: there are several risky crossings in the ward where older people, people with disabilities, prams or children are at particular risk.

Standing up for local business: Edinburgh City Council must compensate Roseburn business owners who have lost up to 90% of their income because of delayed roadworks.

Spaces for People: More space for pedestrians and cyclists is welcome but the scheme has been criticised for focussing on provision for cyclists while ignoring the needs of people with visual or mobility challenges. This needs to change.

Corstorphine Hill: the council must look again at the proper management of invasive species to protect the area’s bio-diversity.

Anti-social behaviour: This is a problem on Corstorphine Hill, along the Water of Leith and in our local parks. I am particularly concerned about safety for women and girls.

Health and social care: council decisions influence the well-being of all our citizens and I want to bring my professional expertise to help deliver better services.I am not a career politician. I do not belong to a political party. But I do believe that Corstorphine/Murrayfield needs a strong local champion, one unafraid to stand up to vested interests and speak out for everyone.That is why I am standing for election.

The Corstorphine/Murrayfield by election will be held on 9 March.

PHOTO Nicole Jones

Like this: Like Loading...