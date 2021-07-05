Watching sports is entertaining. But you get even more pleasure if you make the right prediction while betting at tonybet.co.uk/sport. Your experience will get more amazing if you choose the right steaming site to watch a match. A high quality video will let you feel like you are inside the game. These 9 platforms are the best in this case.

Photo by Gustavo Ferreira on Unsplash

ESPN

The espn.com website is owned by the largest American media holding company Disney Media Networks. This company specializes in TV broadcasts, radio reports and text broadcasts of major sporting events. ESPN service is considered a giant in terms of global sports coverage, also popular among ordinary fans and betting enthusiasts.

Boxing is the main sport around which the broadcast is built. This platform cannot compete with HBO and Showtime, so it broadcasts fights of young and career-ending athletes. Besides, there are a large number of profile shows. The channel has produced a documentary series, 30 Events in 30 Years.

UFC Fight Pass

UFC Fight Pass is a pay-per-view service offering live UFC broadcasts, fight archives, and exclusive content. UFC Fight Pass’ flagship offering is live HD fights, but the subscription also opens up access to a wealth of additional information that will take your knowledge of mixed martial arts to the next level.

A paid subscription gives customers the opportunity to follow not only MMA but also the boxing, kickboxing, muay thai, jiu-jitsu and grappling leagues. The service shows dozens of tournaments, including LFA, Glory, Roy Jones Jr. Boxing, Cage Warriors, Invicta FC, Titan FC, and many others. The Ultimate Fighter seasons and UFC President Dana White’s show, which travels the world in search of new fighters, are popular.

SportsHotstar

The best TV shows, the latest movies, and live streaming are available on SportsHotstar. It’s a streaming app that lets you watch your favorite TV shows, movies, sports news, and live broadcasts.

Hotstar is India’s greatest streaming service with over 100,000 hours of drama and movies in over a dozen languages and coverage of all the major sports events in the world. Operating since 2015, it is one of the most downloaded apps in India and has attracted over 350 million subscribers due to its highly developed streaming video technology and high attention to quality interaction across devices and platforms.

FuboTV

FuboTV is another way to opt out of cable TV, but it adds its specialty by offering more sports events in the basic package than any competing streaming service, and even more available through add-ons. It is the first streaming TV service to offer content in 4K Ultra HD and HDR.

The platform was originally launched as a streaming service for football, and then switched to a more traditional live streaming service. Today, the platform offers the most comprehensive coverage of sports, and its lineup of channels also does an excellent job of serving everyone, regardless of age or interest.

NBA TV

NBA TV is a channel for American basketball lovers. The service is funded by the National Basketball League of the United States.

NBA TV constantly features basketball newscasts, programs about the personal lives of basketball players, the fortunes of teams during the NBA season, legendary games of the past, and, of course, live coverage of the most important games of the season. But NBA TV does not have exclusive rights to live broadcasts, so the games the channel broadcasts are necessarily coordinated with the rights holder of the team whose game is broadcast.

Sky Sports

Sky Sports is a brand of sports television channels in the United Kingdom and Ireland, part of the satellite television company British Sky Broadcasting. The most popular pay-per-view sports TV channel in the UK and Ireland. The service played a major role in the commercialization of British sports in the 1990s and 2000s. Sky Sports has the power to reschedule sports events for live television broadcasts, including Premier League matches.

BBC Sport

BBC Sport is the sports division of the BBC Broadcasting Company. It has been an independent division entirely devoted to sports since 2000. The most well-known programs are BBC Sport Match of the Day, Test Match Special, Ski Sunday, Rugby Special and reports on Formula 1, MotoGP and Wimbledon tournaments.

The BBC shows extended reviews of Premier League matches. The Match of the Day service shows reviews of Saturday’s matches, while Match of the Day 2 shows reviews of Sunday’s matches. Reviews of Football League matches are shown in The Football League Show, which comes immediately after Match the Day. Football Focus is broadcast every Saturday, announcing the upcoming matches of the weekend.

Since 2009, the BBC broadcasts 10 games of the Football League Championship live, and one match of the semifinals of the Football League Cup in conjunction with the Sky Sports channel.

Eurosport 1

Eurosport 1 is the flagship channel of the Eurosport Group platform. It is watched in 73 countries, in 20 languages and more than 128 million homes. The channel offers its viewers exciting reports about the biggest sports events of the world such as tennis Grand Slam tournaments, Tour de France bicycle races and 24 Hours of Le Mans motor races. Eurosport offers about 3,000 hours of live broadcasting a year, plus a multitude of different programs and in-house-produced TV magazines about soccer, tennis, athletics, swimming and other sports.

BeIN Sports

BeIN Sports is a global network of sports channels, which belongs to the beIN Media Group of the Al-Jazeera network.

It currently operates 3 full-time French sports channels, 7 extra channels named beIN Sports Max, and launched 2 channels in the USA in the middle of 2012. He began live streaming service in Canada in October 2013, which held a full channel launch at the beginning of 2014, after several years of delays due to the regulatory environment in Canada. There is currently one beIN Sports 1-8 channel in Spain, dedicated to football since the middle of 2015.

