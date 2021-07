Edinburgh Police will be at Ocean Terminal on Saturday 10 July from 10.00am until 2.00pm offering free bike marking.

We visited Fettes HQ earlier in the year to see for ourselves the number of bikes which have been found but cannot be returned to their owners due to lack of marking or identification.

It is a good way to help get your bike back if you are unlucky enough to have it stolen.

Bikes recovered by Edinburgh Police at Fettes HQ. PHOTO ©2021 The Edinburgh Reporter

