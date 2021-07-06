A five-week programme of overnight maintenance on the A720 Edinburgh City Centre Bypass is set to begin on Sunday 11 July 2021. The work, which will be carried out in 16 phases, will mean overnight closures of different parts of the bypass during each phase.

Maintenance closures aim to tidy up carriages and roadsides, reducing the longer term need for traffic management and hopefully resulting in less disruption on the City Bypass overall.

Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland will carry out activities such as litter picking, gully emptying, catch-pit cleaning, weed spraying, road sweeping, pothole patching and repairs to signs and safety fences. This is alongside inspections of carriageways and structures.

Overnight closures will be in place on the dates and locations listed below, from 9.00pm to 6.30am each night. Diversion routes will be signposted where indicated:

Start End LocationDurationTraffic mgtDiversion route (if applicable)
11-Jul12-JulGogar to Hermiston on-slip eastbound1 NightTotal closureGogar Rbt – South Gyle – A71 Calder Jct to South Gyle – Calder Jct
12-Jul13-JulCalder to Gogar Link Road westbound1 NightTotal closureDivert via Dreghorn and return
13-Jul14-JulGogar to Calder Link Road eastbound 
(including nearside lane closure up to Calder)		1 NightTotal closureDivert via Hermiston Gait Roundabout
14-Jul16-JulHermiston to Dreghorn eastbound2 of 3 nightsTotal closureCalder Jct – A71 Calder Rd – B701 Wester Hailes Rd – B701 Gillespie Rd – B701 Redford Rd – Dreghorn Link – Dreghorn Jct
18-Jul19-JulHermiston to Dreghorn eastbound3 of 3 nightsTotal closureCalder Jct – A71 Calder Rd – B701 Wester Hailes Rd – B701 Gillespie Rd – B701 Redford Rd – Dreghorn Link – Dreghorn Jct
19-Jul20-JulDreghorn to Lothianburn on-slip eastbound1 nightTotal closureDreghorn Jct – Dreghorn Link – B701 Hunters Tryst – A702 – Lothianburn Jct
20-Jul21-JulLothianburn to Straiton on-slip eastbound1 nightTotal closureLothianburn Jct – A702 – B701 Frogston Road – A701 Burdiehouse Rd – Straiton Jct
21-Jul23-JulStraiton to Sheriffhall Roundabout eastbound2 nightsTotal closureStraiton Jct – Lang Loan – Lasswade Rd – Gilmerton Station Road – A772 – A7 – Sheriffhall Rbt
25-Jul27-JulSheriffhall Roundabout to Old Craighall eastbound2 nightsTotal closureSheriffhall Rbt – A7 – B6415 Old Craighall Rd – Old Craighall Rbt
27-Jul29-JulOld Craighall to Sherrifhall Roundabout westbound2 nightsTotal closureOld Craighall Rbt – B6415 Old Craighall Rd – A7 – Sheriffhall Rbt
29-Jul30-JulSherrifhall Roundabout to Straiton westbound1 of 3 nightsTotal closureSherifhall Rbt – A7 – A772 – Gilmerton Station RD – Lasswade Rd – Lang Loan – Straiton Jct
01-Aug03-AugSherrifhall Roundabout to Straiton westbound2 of 3 nightsTotal closureSherifhall Rbt – A7 – A772 – Gilmerton Station RD – Lasswade Rd – Lang Loan – Straiton Jct
03-Aug05-AugStraiton on-slip to Lothianburn on-slip westbound2 nightsTotal closureStraiton Jct – A701 Burdiehouse Rd – B701 Frogston Rd – A702 – Lothianburn Jct
05-Aug06-AugLothianburn on-slip to Dreghorn westbound1 nightTotal closureLothianburn Jct – A702 – B701 Hunter Tryst – Dreghorn Link – Dreghorn Jct
08-Aug11-JanDreghorn to Gogar westbound3 NightsTotal closureDreghorn Jct – Dreghorn Link – B701 Redford Rd – B701 Gillespie Rd – B701 Wester Hailes Rd – A71 Calder Rd – Calder Jct
12-Aug13-AugOld Craighall Roundabout1 nightAlternative lane closuren/a

Consultation has been carried out with emergency services and other relevant stakeholders to share information about the project in advance.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “It’s essential for safety that we close the carriageway while these works are carried out, however we’ll be taking advantage of the closures to carry out as many routine maintenance tasks as possible at once.”

The closures will take place overnight to avoid road disruption as much as possible. If you are planning to use the bypass at night over the next few weeks, BEAR Scotland advises to check which restrictions will be in place and allow extra time for journeys.

“We thank road users and the local community for their patience and understanding,” says Tommy Deans.

Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland on www.trafficscotland.org, twitter at @trafficscotland or the mobile site my.trafficscotland.org.

To consider public transport options as an alternative for your journey visit www.travelinescotland.com or www.transportdirect.info

