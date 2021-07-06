An Edinburgh hair and beauty salon has launched a new programme giving school leavers an opportunity to get a head start in the industry.

Brave Strong Beautiful is offering a 12-week training programme for young people looking to gain some first-hand hair and beauty experience. With two city centre locations – Lothian Road and Restalrig Road – the “hair salon with a mission” often offers workshops and training opportunities alongside a range of treatments.

The first course begins this month, with students receiving two days of training in the salon each week. This new approach allows students to be hands-on in the salon gaining practical experience, rather than in the classroom. The course also provides training in customer service, confidence building and employability skills.

After such a tough year for the hair and beauty industry and much uncertainty for school leavers, this scheme comes as a long-awaited opportunity for youngsters.

Kerry Anderson, Founder of Brave, Strong, Beautiful, said: “It’s been very difficult for young people looking to enter the hair and beauty business to get any kind of hands-on work experience during the pandemic…we’re delighted to now be able to offer some sort of practical experience that will not only help them decide if the industry is for them, but also equip them for their first role in the business.”

Making up for lost time, Kerry aims to offer 32 training spots in her salons over the next year.

Founded in 2019, Brave Strong Beautiful has previously won the Scottish Edge Award Community Interest Company. With the mission to invest in young people’s future and make a difference.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming a new generation of potential practitioners and introducing them to a really inspiring career, in a really exciting industry,” said Kerry.

Any budding hairdressers or beauty therapists who are interested in joining the scheme can contact info@bravestrongbeautiful.com.

