A 17-year-old male youth has been arrested and charged in connection with an assault in Edinburgh on Tuesday, 18 October, 2022.
The incident happened on Murrayburn Place around 11.30pm.
He appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, 3 November, 2022.
A 22-year-old man was also charged in connection with the incident. He appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, 24 October, 2022.
Culture Minister visits Craigmillar arts group
Culture Minister Neil Gray met young artists on Wednesday during a visit to performing arts organisation Lyra in Craigmillar, Edinburgh. For the past 10 years Lyra has built a world-class professional arts community for children in one of the most deprived areas of Scotland. By seeing shows, taking classes in drama, music and dance and…
Lee Johnson believes VAR will change how players are coached in Scotland
Lee Johnson of Hibs believes that the introduction of video assistant referees will change the game and alter how players are coached in Scotland. Cinch Premiership – Hibernian v Motherwell 08/10/2022. A 67th minute goal by Hibs’ centre-back, Ryan Porteous, was enough to give the home side all 3 points as Hibernian played host to…
Ambitious Neilson targets quick return to Europe
Robbie Neilson has expressed his desire for a return to European football and he aims to steer the Jambos back into that arena next season, a plan which demands a high finish in the cinch Scottish Premiership at the end of this season. The task continues against Motherwell at Tynecastle on Sunday (kick-off 3pm) and, currently, Hearts are…
Jazz in November
New live music agency Jazz Forward are bringing a host of Scottish jazz talent to Edinburgh this November as part of their launch. Jazz Forward is made up of established musicians and multi-instrumentalists Marianne McGregor, Malcolm MacFarlane and Sophie Bancroft, and music journalist Fiona Mactaggart, who have come together to showcase the diverse musical talent…
Meadowbank Wall of Honour unveiled at official opening
In recognising the legacy and heritage of the old Meadowbank and its 50+ years of sporting history a Wall of Honour has been unveiled in the atrium featuring over 45 names. The wall honours those people who have made significant contributions to Meadowbank’s past and its legacy as a sport and community venue. The honourees…
Second book in Hearts’ trilogy on sale now
Alastair Stupart is a Hearts fan and in the planned trilogy (Book 3 is still to be penned) he takes fellow fans through the last four and a half decades of being part of the cohort of dyed-in-the wool Jambos who have followed the team. All of the profits from his writing will be paid…