A 17-year-old male youth has been arrested and charged in connection with an assault in Edinburgh on Tuesday, 18 October, 2022.

The incident happened on Murrayburn Place around 11.30pm.

He appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, 3 November, 2022.

A 22-year-old man was also charged in connection with the incident. He appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, 24 October, 2022.

