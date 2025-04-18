Road traffic police are appealing for the driver of a taxi who struck a child in Edinburgh to come forward.

At 3.15pm on Tuesday, 15 April Police in Edinburgh received a report of a collision involving the driver of a taxi and a four-year-old boy on South Gyle Broadway, near to Burne Cruik.

The child was hit by the driver of a taxi at a pedestrian crossing and taken to The Royal Hospital for Children and Young People for treatment to what are described as minor injuries.

The driver of the taxi which is described as a black people carrier or vehicle of similar style, did stop but then drove off towards the South Gyle Access Road without leaving details.

Constable Kristof Hona said: “We are appealing for the driver, or anyone that knows who the driver is, to come forward.

“If you were in the area at the time and have dash cam footage that could be useful in our investigation, get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference 2002 of 15 April, 2025.

