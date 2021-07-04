Edinburgh Police have appealed for help in tracing 12-year-old Aaron Murray who has been reported missing.

Aaron was last seen on Lochend Drive at 3pm on Saturday.

He is 5 feet tall, slim build with blue eyes. He was wearing a black long sleeve T-shirt, black joggers and black trainers when last seen.

Inspector Grant McCulloch said: “We believed Aaron may have spent the night in the Tranent area and are appealing for anyone who may have seen Aaron, or who may have knowledge of his whereabouts to contact us.

“I would also appeal to Aaron himself to get in touch to let us know he is safe as his family are understandably worried about him.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 0332 of 4 July, 2021.

