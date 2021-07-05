In a collaboration between NHS Lothian and Scottish Ambulance Service, a vaccination bus will visit several areas this week.

Today and tomorrow the bus is scheduled to visit Fort Kinnaird, operating from 11am until 7pm and offering the vaccine to anyone over 18.

On Wednesday and Thursday the bus will be in Grassmarket and it will visit West Lothian on Friday. The exact location will be announced later in the week on social media.

This initiative has been designed to allow those working in retail and hospitality quick and easy access to the vaccine, without the need to take any significant amount of time away from work. It will also target shoppers and those visiting the city centre on a day out.

Pat Wynne, Director of Community Nursing for NHS Lothian, said: “The introduction of this unit is a great boost to our vaccination programme and will complement the drop-in clinics that are already running at our mass vaccination sites.

“We want to make it as easy as possible to get your Covid-19 vaccination. Whether you are on a day our shopping or taking a quick break from work, it has never been easier to get a Covid-19 vaccination.

“I would encourage any who is at these locations this week, and is due to be vaccinated, to come forward and participate in this innovative part of our programme.”

Anyone who has not yet received an invitation or would like to rearrange an existing appointment can continue to use the self-registration portal.

Mr Wynne added: “Vaccination, along with social distancing and community testing, continues to be our best way out of Covid-19, which is why we have made as easy as possible to participate in the vaccination programme and in community testing.

“We have now vaccinated over 600,000 people across Lothian, that is over a million vaccines, however for the programme to be as successful as possible we need everyone eligible to come forward and take up the offer of a vaccine.

“I would strongly advise everyone due a vaccination to visit the mobile unit or our mass vaccination centres as soon as possible and play their part in the fight against Covid-19.”

