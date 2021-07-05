The Big Hare Trail will start running in East Lothian from Saturday.

The sculpture trail, which is a collaboration between charity Leuchie House and Wild in Art, will be set in locations around North Berwick and each of the ten hares is decorated by an artist in their own unique style.

In Edinburgh we are most familiar with the work of Chris Rutterford on the fabulous mural at Colinton Tunnel, and he has decorated the hare which will sit at Elcho Green at North Berwick Golf Club. Chris shared with us some photos of his hare, called Hare Tae Golf. He is very much in Chris’s signature style sporting a bunnet and golfing attire. Wild in Art also Brought the Oor Wullie trail to Edinburgh and Chris painted one of the figures to represent Tam Gilzean who raised millions for children’s charities during his long life.

Artist Chris Rutterford with partner Lubi Lykan and Hare Tae Golf Below – more images of Chris with Lubu and his Big Hare. Also a photo of the door Wullie figure which Chris painted to represent fundraiser Tam Gilzean MBE.

The trail was set up to help the community after lockdown and also to raise much-needed funds for Leuchie House, a national charity based in North Berwick which assists people living with a range of neurological conditions. The charity offers dedicated short breaks and other services to those with MS, MND, Parkinson’s and stroke.

Other artists involved in the Big Hare Trail include award-winning children’s author Catherine Rayner and Emily Hogarth who designed the new Edinburgh Children’s Hospital “pod”.

Presenting Partner, Simpson and Marwick’s Diane Jennings with Emily Hogarth, TBHT’s Ambassador



Photo on left – Leuchie House CEO, Mark Bevan with his wife and daughter, Carrie and Freya

Mark Bevan, CEO of the charity, said: “After the immense challenges we have all faced over the last year, this fantastic public art event is our way of saying thank you to the community and those who have supported Leuchie. We are proud to shout from the rooftops that at Leuchie we are ‘Hare to Stay’ following this challenging period and encourage families to come and enjoy a day out in North Berwick by exploring The Big Hare Trail.”

The project has attracted the support of a number of prominent businesses including renowned legal firm, Simpson & Marwick. Rob Aberdein, Managing Partner, said: “I’m based in East Lothian with my young family and our firm has an office in North Berwick, so I know only too well what a wonderful place it is to live, work and visit.

“That’s why we are so proud to be the Presenting Partner for The Big Hare Trail. This event will reinforce East Lothian’s identity as a vibrant centre of art and culture and showcase it to the widest possible audience.”

Like this: Like Loading...