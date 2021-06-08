Three of CALA Homes’ largest and most ambitious showhomes are launching at two Edinburgh developments with just two weeks separating them.

The Waverley, part of The Avenue at Ravelrig Heights in Balerno will open on Saturday 12 June. With more than 3,700 square feet of living space, it becomes the largest showhome launched by CALA in the region – and showcases an electric gated entrance, self-contained accommodation above its detached garage, and a large garden.

It follows the opening of the brand new sales suite at the fast-selling Cammo Meadows development to the city’s north-west, with its showpiece properties, The Mallaig and The Montrose opening their doors at the turn of the month.

All three offer five double bedrooms with expansive and adaptable family space, open plan living and high specification fixtures and fittings throughout.

Visits to each showhome are currently by appointment only to allow for full Covid-19 precautions.

Philip Hogg, Sales and Marketing Director with CALA Homes (East), said: “The launch of a showhome always brings a palpable sense of excitement – a chance to welcome prospective buyers to a development and get a glimpse of their potential future family base.

“To launch three of our largest, most sumptuous homes in two sought-after locations just a fortnight apart feels really special. Both Ravelrig Heights and Cammo Meadows have been very popular developments and both continue to sell well. The launch of these showhomes in such quick succession, shows a real confidence in the market.

“Our design teams have produced amazing homes which really showcase the product available and I’d urge anyone interested to call our sales teams and book their appointment.”

Each of the three homes features an interior design by Eileen Kesson, of Envision Design.

At Cammo, Eileen sought a modern approach throughout, using neutral tones offset by statement wallpaper and soft gold and pink accents. The Mallaig showhome features a tropical rainforest-inspired bedroom designed by local schoolchild Jonathan Anderson of Cramond Primary School.

The Avenue’s The Waverley showhome is opulent and understated, mixing rich deep tones with lighter pale accents – with on-trend black accents throughout the home including several wall coverings.

Its signature double-height split-gallery staircase and entranceway is fully papered in a “hot-off-the-press geometric charcoal and champagne wallcovering – with a vast faceted mirror centre stage on the landing.

Speaking of The Waverley’s design, Eileen said: “This beautiful home was a delight to design – its abundance of space and lavish proportions allowed us to mix formal with casual.

“The aim of the interior design was to create a carefully considered blend of contemporary and classic, to allow what is undoubtedly a grand house to become a stylish home.”

The Avenue at Ravelrig Heights is a crescent street of just eight homes, located within the development’s final phase. They feature an exceptional specification as standard, including underfloor heating, electric gated entrances, and large secluded gardens reaching up to a third of an acre in size.

Located in picturesque Balerno, they offer easy access to Scotland’s capital, airport, excellent schooling and surrounding countryside, outside pursuits and walks.

Cammo Meadows is located off Maybury Road towards the Barnton junction and neighbours the Cammo Estate, an 80-acre Wilderness Park. The development features homes built to deliver on the demands of 21st century family life – with a further 23 acres of green outdoor space, new woodland, a wildflower meadow, linear parks and dedicated play areas being created.

Telephone 0131 516 5774 or visit https://www.cala.co.uk/theavenue

https://www.cala.co.uk/homes-for-sale/scotland/edinburgh/cammo-meadows-edinburgh/

Like this: Like Loading...