What the Fork Monarchs controlled the second-leg in the first round in the Knockout Cup to end 52-38 victors on the day which meant an 18 point aggregate victory over Newcastle Diamonds.

Monarchs built a ten point advantage by Heat Five at Brough Park with guest Stevie Worrall, twin brother Richie and Josh Pickering all on form.

Stand-in skipper Pickering (pictured) said: “It was a great team performance. We came here with a job to do and we knew we were capable off it. We got off to a good start and we maintained it”.

Steve Worrall led from tapes to flag in Heat One and that set the tone. Heat Eight was the only blip as impressive home duo Adam Roynan and James Wright rocketed from the start to take a 5-1.

The victory of means a place in the quarter-final against Redcar or Birmingham.

