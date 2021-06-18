Edinburgh’s skyline was filled with an array of dazzling light last night as an incredible illumination marked one week to go until St James Quarter officially opens its doors.

St James Quarter will open Phase One next week. The new fashion district was officially welcomed to the city by lightshows from some of its most famous landmarks. From the Balmoral and Edinburgh Castle to Forth Ports and the EICC the night sky was illuminated to symbolise the integration of the newest development into the city.

With its prime location in the heart of Edinburgh, St James Quarter is set to become a welcoming, cultural and lifestyle hub for art, culture, and fashion. Through long-term partnerships with Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Edinburgh Jazz & Blues and the Edinburgh Science Festivals the opening is set to complement the city’s world-renowned cultural offering and support its vibrant events calendar.

Inspired by the spirit of Arthur’s Seat and the meeting of tectonic plates, the light show represents the awakening of St James Quarter, after five years of development. Together with festival, tourism and cultural venues across the city, the display is a celebration of connectivity, bringing together landmarks throughout Edinburgh city centre, all leading to St James Square.

*pics free to use** St James Quarter Lights up the Edinburgh Skyline

Over 500 light fixtures were placed around the ribbon building with accompanying projections and a soundtrack featuring local sound designer, Keith Fortune. Mick Hay from The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo took centre stage, 55m meters from the ground, conducting the soundtrack with the unmistakable sounds of the drums, as lasers of light travelled across the city in all directions.

Rochelle Weir, Brand and Marketing Director at St James Quarter, said:

“As we near the opening of phase one, the anticipation around the city is palpable. We wanted to bring this feeling to life, connecting with other landmarks, businesses, and partners across the city to mark our opening and cement our place on the iconic Edinburgh skyline.

“Our phase one opening is a significant moment in Edinburgh’s history, and we’re incredibly excited for the people of Edinburgh and beyond to see what lies behind the quarter. Last night’s display was just the beginning.”

