Glenmorangie has devised a charity cocktail which will be sold in support of the protection of the world’s tallest animal, the giraffe, on the longest day of the year.

To celebrate World Giraffe Day the commemorative drink crafted by the makers at Mothership, will raise funds towards the Giraffe Conservation Foundation (GCF), as part of the single malt whisky’s ongoing effort to aid the animal in partnership with GCF and the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS). Glenmorangie was involved in the push to bring the giraffes back to Edinburgh Zoo.

The giraffe has been a symbol of the Highland Distillery for a long time. The same height as an adult giraffe, the stills there allow more space for taste and aroma, which Glenmorangie says is why the spirit is so delicate and fruity.

But the giraffe faces serious threats in the wild, from poaching to habitat loss. Numbers have fallen by almost 30% in just 30 years – and some types are now critically endangered. Earlier this year, Glenmorangie supported RZSS with the wildlife conservation charity’s creation of a brand new habitat at Edinburgh Zoo, allowing giraffes to return to the capital for the first time in over 15 years.

The five male giraffes at Edinburgh Zoo will now be on show to the pubic from 14 June 2021 in their new house and enclosure PHOTO ©2021 The Edinburgh Reporter

Featuring Glenmorangie Original, the ‘Camel Leopard’ cocktail is available online now via Mothership’s website and in its three Edinburgh venues, Bramble, Lucky Liquor and Last Word Saloon. All proceeds will be donated towards GCF in their efforts to raise awareness of the plight of giraffes. With tropical and fresh notes, the cocktail unfolds with layers of complexity, making it the perfect drink to raise a glass to these magnificent creatures.

Caspar MacRae, Global Marketing and Business Development Director of The Glenmorangie Company said: “For over 175 years we have created whisky in stills the same height as an adult giraffe, with this wonderful animal becoming a much-loved symbol of our brand. It seems only right that we should lend our support to protecting their future through our global conservation partnership with GCF and RZSS.”

“We have been working closely with Jason, Mike and Jon at Mothership for years – having dreamed up many of the delicious Glenmorangie cocktails in the past. Together, we will work to protect giraffes in the wild and shine a light on their predicament before it’s too late.”

Jason Scott, co-founder of Mothership, said: “We’re pleased to once again collaborate with Glenmorangie, especially on such a special initiative, helping to save giraffes in the wild. With a balance of citrus, herbal and tropical flavours, this refreshing cocktail is perfect to raise a glass to the world’s tallest animal and enjoy on a long summer’s day.”

Available until 27 June 2021, Glenmorangie’s charity cocktail, the ‘Camel Leopard’ for World Giraffe Day 2021 is available at: mothershipscotland.com or Mothership’s venues Bramble, Lucky Liquor Co. and Last Word Saloon in Edinburgh.

