Reflecting the arrival of the tower of five male giraffes at Edinburgh Zoo, Hotel Indigo on York Place have created new giraffe-themed rooms.

There is patterned wallpaper, wooden animal wall features and artistic interpretations of the animals on each wall. For any families visiting there are treats for children with a complimentary plush giraffe toy, a cardboard fire to toast marshmallows and a teepee to let the believe they are sleeping in the wilds of Africa under the stars.

And any guest will receive discounted tickets for the zoo where they can meet Gilbert, Fennessy, Gilbert, Arrow and Ronnie in their purpose built enclosure. There are specially elevated visitor platforms from which you can see the tall beautiful animals which have returned to the zoo after a 15 year interval.

The five male giraffes at Edinburgh Zoo will now be on show to the pubic from 14 June 2021 in their new house and enclosure PHOTO ©2021 The Edinburgh Reporter

For the entirety of June and July, Hotel Indigo Edinburgh York Place will also be giving away free zoo tickets to guests that check into any room with the first or last name of Gerald, Fennessy, Gilbert, Arrow, and Ronnie.

Part of the proceeds from the stays in the rooms will be donated to the wildlife conservation charity.

https://edinburgh.hotelindigo.com

Like this: Like Loading...