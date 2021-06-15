Police have released images of a man they believe may be able to assist them with enquiries into an incident that occurred at around 7pm on Saturday, 3 April 2021, in the Meadows area of Edinburgh.

The man is described as white, short dark hair, approximately 5ft 7in to 5ft 10in tall and of slim build. At the time he was wearing a grey jumper with a small white logo on the left arm, grey jogging bottoms and black Nike trainers with a white tick.

Constable Siobhan Mannion said “On the date in question the Meadows was extremely busy with members of the public. Thankfully no-one was seriously injured in this incident.

“As part of this enquiry we are keen to identify the male in the images and he, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting ‘Operation Ebberman’ incident number 1635 of 2 April 2021 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Like this: Like Loading...