A 35-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with a suspicious package left in Princes Street Gardens, Edinburgh, on Thursday, January 11, 2018.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Police stock image. PHOTO ©2020 Live Edinburgh News

Detective Chief Superintendent Stuart Houston, Police Scotland’s Head of Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism said: “Since the discovery of the item, officers from Police Scotland’s Counter Terrorism Unit have carried out extensive enquiries, including with European partners and law enforcement agencies.

“They have been absolutely committed to this protracted and challenging inquiry to identify those believed to be responsible. This has resulted in the arrest of two people today.”

Chief Superintendent Sean Scott, Police Scotland’s Divisional Commander for Edinburgh, added: “Enquiries by Police Scotland are ongoing and I want to re-assure the public that the activity in Granton Road and on King George IV Bridge was pre-planned and intelligence-led.

“You will see an increased police presence, however, there is no wider risk to the community.”

