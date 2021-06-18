Families are invited to come and celebrate the first weekend of the summer holidays (26 – 27 June) by exploring a trail around the National Trust for Scotland’s Newhailes House & Garden.

Visitors can reconnect with the places they love, uncover clues as they explore and receive a delicious Mackie’s chocolate treat for their efforts.

National Trust for Scotland. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Taking place at thirteen Trust properties around Scotland on Saturday 26 June and Sunday 27 June, families can celebrate the start of summer with our Summertime Explorer trails through beautiful gardens and grounds.

Mackie’s Marketing Director Karin Hayhow said: “We hope that after the last year and a half, the chance to have a proper family day out, at amazing settings, while hunting for clues will generate lots of fun. We’re thrilled to be partnering with The Trust and support its incredible properties and grounds that are part of Scotland’s fabric.”

National Trust for Scotland’s Director of Customer & Cause, Mark Bishop said: “We’re thankful to our friends at Mackie’s of Scotland for helping us to create this summertime adventure for families. It’s the perfect start to what we’re all hoping will be a summer of adventure and outdoor fun, in places that we love. So, get your thinking caps on and come and explore our beautiful places like Newhailes, and beyond!”

For information on the fun Summertime Explorers trails and a full list of properties taking part, please visit:

Like this: Like Loading...