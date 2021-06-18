Restriction on travel to protect public health in Scotland announced today.

A rise in the prevalence of Delta variant cases has led to travel restrictions being placed on Scots wishing to travel to Manchester and Salford.

The new rules on travel between Scotland and the neighbouring north west cities comes into effect on Monday 21 June 2021.

It is part of wider measures put in place to prevent variants of concern being brought into Scotland from areas with high cases of Covid-19 Delta variant.

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said:“Nobody wants travel restrictions in place for any longer than is absolutely necessary.“Placing restrictions on travel between Scotland and Manchester and Salford has only been taken after extremely careful consideration and analysis of data to help prevent the spread of variants of concern.”

