Former Glasgow Tigers racer Chris Harris – nicknamed Bomber – will skipper Birmingham Brummies in tonight’s (SAT, 6.30pm) Championship opener at Berwick Bandits.

The evergreen rider (pictured) takes over from James Shanes who skippered the Brummies in 2019 and has now been installed as vice-captain.

Laurence Rogers, Birmingham’s manager, said: “With James coming back from some serious injuries we thought he needed to concentrate on his racing and, after discussions, he was more than happy to be our vice-captain for the year ahead.

“With the experience Bomber has, he was the ideal man to step up and captain the side, but he and James will work together with the rest of the team chipping in.”

Berwick also host Belle Vue in the National Development League with the match starting after the Championship fixture.

Elsewhere, Edinburgh Monarchs open their Championship schedule at Leicester Lions (7pm).



