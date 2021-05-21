Hibs’ owner Ron Gordon has sent an open letter thanking them for their part in the club’s success this season and asking them to keep to government Covid guidelines IF they are celebrating a Scottish Cup win on Saturday.

He also revealed that season ticket sales are already ahead of previous years.

Photos Ian Jacobs

He wrote: “As we head into what we hope will be an exciting and successful final weekend of the season for our Club, I thought it the perfect time to write and thank you for your incredible commitment and support this season.

“Without you, we could not have achieved our highest league finish in almost two decades; we would not have played in four consecutive League and Scottish Cup semi-finals; or won through to the Scottish Cup Final this Saturday.

“Thanks to you we were able to build an exciting, creative and accomplished side led by Jack Ross. We have a great mix of youth, experience, speed, creativity, grit and desire – a squad that we can build on, so thank you for you for making our sporting success possible.

“Football is simply not the same without you. We have missed you terribly – Easter Road craves your energy, passion, hope and belief in Hibernian. We are very much looking forward to seeing you again at Easter Road early next season…we will welcome you home with open arms, with some important improvements, and with European football to add to the excitement.

“As of today, our Season Ticket sales are pacing well ahead of previous years – I am hopeful that we will set a new record, so thank you for believing and for supporting your Club.

“We share great hopes and ambition for our Club, and our journey together is just beginning. I can assure you that everyone across the Club is committed and working very hard for our success.

“We have had a terrific season – so on your behalf, I want to thank Jack and the coaching staff, the entire football squad, everyone at HTC and Easter Road for their commitment and effort in our success.

“I also want to ask one more time for your support and patience. Please cheer on the team, but please do it with your family and do it within the government restrictions that are there to protect us all. Let’s not be part of anything that risks the progress made in tackling the pandemic.

“We have one more job to finish tomorrow – I know our team will wear the green and white with joy and pride; that they will give us their very best effort; and I believe as I’m sure you do, that the Sun will Shine on Leith this Scottish Cup Saturday. Together there is nothing we can’t accomplish!

“We are Hibs! GGTTH.”

