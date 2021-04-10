The Rt Hon Lord Provost, Frank Ross, has opened up an online book of condolences for His Royal Highness, Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh who died on Friday.

In his role as The Queen’s Royal Representative in Edinburgh, the Lord Lieutenant Frank Ross, said: “The people of Edinburgh join with the rest of the country and indeed with people and nations around the world in extending our deepest condolences to Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal Family at this time.

“We have opened a virtual book of condolence where the people of Edinburgh can pay their respects in their own words. The Duke of Edinburgh took the name of our capital across the world and put the city on the map in so many ways and I am sure there will be many people wanting to share their memories of him.”

Usually the book would be open at the City Chambers for anyone to go in and add their own tribute to the Duke, but that cannot happen as the City Chambers remain closed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Anyone wishing to pay their respects may sign the book here.

Duke of Edinburgh. Photo © 2016 Martin McAdam.

Like this: Like Loading...