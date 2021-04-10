You may be able to see a major marine operation this weekend if you live near the River Forth, either on the northern shore between Kirkcaldy and Largo Bay or between Aberlady and Gullane Bay.

From Saturday evening the Allseas’ Pioneering Spirit, the largest construction vessel in the world, will transfer its cargo of a drilling platform to a 200 metre long barge, Iron Lady.

The Pioneering Spirit is 382 metres long and 124 metres wide and was specifically designed for the single-lift installation and removal of large offshore platforms. The vessel can lift 48,000 tonnes.

On Sunday morning, the barge and its cargo will be towed by Forth Ports’ tugs, the Craigleith, Inchcolm and Fidra under the three bridges to the Port of Rosyth.

The Iron Lady will then moor at Rosyth for about six weeks after which it will move to the Energy Park Fife at Methil where the cargo will be unloaded for decommissioning.

All shipping movements are subject to weather.

The Pioneering Spirit

