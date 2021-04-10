Jim Haynes who died in January in Paris, was someone who made himself available to anyone regardless of their age, gender, origin or background.

Reflecting that accessibility, the film, Meeting Jim, which is all about the American with many ties to Edinburgh, is available to watch anywhere in the world for an unlimited time. There is a small charge and for a very limited time, until midnight New York time on 11 April 2021, there is a 30% discount. Use the Code HOORAY at checkout.

The Meeting Jim Crew want you to share the film to create a “ripple effect where Jim’s love for life and people reaches all corners of the world”.

If you would like to know more about Jim Haynes then read our obituary here.

Edinburgh Napier University Honorary Graduate Jim Haynes Individual ceremony at The Rivers Suite at Craiglockhart, 25 June 2018

