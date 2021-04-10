Hibs’ Head Coach Jack Ross is anticipating a busy summer as clubs continue to express interests in his youngsters but he insists that plans are in place for all scenarios.

Josh Doig is the latest player to attract attention from south of the border with Leicester City joining the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and Leeds United who have already declared an interest.

Championship sides Millwall and Birmingham City had bids for Ryan Porteous and Kevin Nisbet rejected in the January window and while there was no pressure on Ross to sell at that time he accepts that every player has a price and the club have to maximise the value of the squad.

Should one or more leave however, Ross is already planning replacements.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s game against Rangers Ross said: “We have plans in place for all scenarios. The ideal scenario is your squad remains intact and you look to where you need to add and strengthen if you lose one, two or three players, whatever it may be.

“Ron (Gordon) is aware of my standing on things, that I will adapt to whatever situation I am in. Even in January, there was no pressure from me on him not to sell any of the players because I understood the challenges the club faced financially in recent times and the need to always have a plan, and I believe that at one point you need to sell really good players for a certain value.

“My job, if you like, is try to solve the problem at all times. Thankfully I didn’t have that problem in January but it may be that the summer is the time to maximise the value in certain players. If that is the case, we adapt and move on accordingly. As I said, the squad remaining intact is the ideal scenario but it very rarely pans out like that.

“People talk about philosophies and approaches in management. The truth is, unless you are very fortunate and are at a club that is incredibly wealthy you have to be able to adjust accordingly.

“The problem-solving aspect is something I enjoy, trying to find solution to problems, challenges and puzzles.”

