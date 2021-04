Often the aircraft spotted over the city are remarkable for reasons of size such as the C17 spotted at Edinburgh Airport earlier.

This single engine plane which buzzed the city centre this evening is notable only because it sounded as though the aircraft was doing a loop the loop. It wasn’t, but it was clear that the pilot was enjoying the open clear skies above the city.

The small plane had begun its journey in Perth just half an hour previous to its arrival over the capital.

G-BOAH. Single Engine Plane over the city centre. Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

G-BOAH. Single Engine Plane. Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

