This is bound to be popular as the new exhibition is included in your visit to the National Museum of Flight. Most of the museum is outdoors, making it an attracticve destination for those who may be a little wary, and it is accessible by bike, public transport or car.

A range of new safety measures have been put in place in line with Scottish Government Covid-19 guidelines.

This includes pre-booked timed entry, face coverings, enhanced cleaning, sneeze screens, hand sanitising stations and one-way routes in certain areas of the museum where physical distancing is not possible.

Stephanie Kerr, Programmes Advisor at People’s Postcode Lottery and Stanley Marsh, (10) get ready for Brick Wonders at the National Museum of Flight in East Fortune. Tickets are on sale now for the Museum, which reopens from 26 April. Supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery Brick Wonders explores the wonders of the world in over 500,000 LEGO® bricks, until 27 June.PHOTO Tony Marsh

Travel around the old and new Wonders of the World, recreated in half a million LEGO® bricks by brick artist Warren Elsmore and his team. From Egyptian pyramids to the Great Barrier Reef, marvel at more than 30 intricate models as part of your day out at the National Museum of Flight.

By Bus: There is a bus drop off and pick up point within the grounds of the museum itself. The 121 service runs between Haddington and North Berwick via the National Museum of Flight on Monday to Sunday from 1 April to 30 September.

By Train: Scotrail runs regular services from Edinburgh to North Berwick. From North Berwick you can take the 121 service to the Museum.

A regular bus service runs from Edinburgh to North Berwick and an express bus service runs from Edinburgh to Haddington.

Plan your journey with the Traveline website or get directions from Google Maps. Or have a look at Lothian Buses here.

26 April–27 June 2021

National Museum of Flight

Free with pre-booked museum entry

