Police have consulted with young people on how policing can enable and uphold human rights ahead of the United Nations COP26 climate change conference.

Members of the Scottish Youth Parliament (MSYPs) conducted a Youth Ethics Advisory Panel with Assistant Chief Constable Alan Speirs on Thursday, 22 April.

Police Scotland asked the panel for additional perspective on the challenge of policing demonstrations and protests ahead of the major international summit, which is to be held in Glasgow in November.

Panel Chair, Perthshire South and Kinross-shire MSYP Jack Bell, said: “I couldn’t be happier about chairing the panel; I’ve often found that young voices have been overlooked regarding policing and justice, with our views too often being ignored. In reality, policing affects all of us every day, and young people are just as entitled to a voice in it as everyone else.

“I am grateful to Police Scotland for bringing the panel together and choosing to include young people in their processes. I am looking forward to seeing how this project develops, nurturing a positive relationship between young people and the police nationwide and encouraging consideration of issues other ethics panels may not have picked up on.”

ACC Speirs said: “The COP26 climate change summit will be one of the most high profile and significant security and policing events ever held in the United Kingdom, the eyes of the world will be on Glasgow and Scotland.

“The conference and the important matters being considered will give rise to significant public debate and policing has an important role in facilitating peaceful protest and demonstration. Successful policing is human rights in action and the Chief Constable has been clear that Police Scotland is committed to enabling people to make their voices heard.

“Our Ethics Advisory Panels are important forums to seek independent insights and perspectives from across society on a variety of matters and I am grateful to the MSYPs for participating in the youth panel.

“I was extremely impressed by the quality and energy of the discussion and the perspective of young people will be an important consideration in our planning and operations for this major international event.”

Police Scotland will consider the advice of the panel and report back to the Chair.

Police Scotland established internal and external Ethics Advisory Panels to provide an opportunity for staff, officers and external participants to discuss ethical dilemmas for policing and offer additional insight and perspective to decision makers.

The panels were established and are facilitated by the Ethics and Preventions Team within Police Scotland’s Professional Standards Department.

A cadre of 15 MSYPs have agreed to participate in youth panels over a period of two years and will consider various dilemmas over that period, with 12 MSYPs participating on Thursday’s discussion.

The Scottish Youth Parliament is the democratic voice of Scotland’s young people, read more about the organisation by clicking here

More information about COP26 can be found here

