The National Museum of Flight has just acquired a Boeing 747 engine which will be on show in time for the extended opening hours at the National Museum of Flight beginning.
The museum will be open seven days a week from 1 April for the summer months.
Weighing around 6.5 tonnes, the Rolls Royce RB211-524H turbofan engine will help the Museum tell the story of the Boeing 747 aircraft, which first took to the skies in 1969 and revolutionised long-haul air travel. As the first wide-bodied commercial passenger jet, it could transport increased passenger numbers, allowing ticket prices to be much lower and making air travel affordable for many more people. In 2020, British Airways decided to withdraw its 747-fleet due to the impact of Covid-19 on air travel.
The 747 engine will be displayed next to Scotland’s only Concorde aircraft and beside the Museum’s Red Arrows Hawk.
Steve McLean, General Manager at the National Museum of Flight, said: “The National Museum of Flight contains some incredible aircraft and objects, each with a fascinating story to tell so we’re delighted to be able to add to our collection with this newly-acquired 747-engine. Its development enabled cities and countries to be connected in a way that wasn’t previously possible and opened up huge travel and business opportunities. The new arrival helps to cement our position as one of Europe’s major aviation museums and, together with our events programme, provides another great reason to visit this year.”
As well as the Jumbo engine there is a Second World War escape room for over-14s and from 5 August to 5 November the Museum will host Brick History, another celebration of LEGO® that uses the bricks to create scenes from history. The event includes a Big Build weekend on 26 and 27 August.
The National Museum of Flight is located on the UK’s best-preserved Second World War airfield and families will also be encouraged to explore outdoors at the historic site through a special Summer Satchels initiative supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery.
Visitors will be able to explore the rest of the Museum’s exciting displays telling the stories of military and civil aviation over the past century. They can use the interactive exhibits in the family-friendly Fantastic Flight gallery to discover how aeroplanes fly and can learn about East Fortune’s wartime heritage in the attraction’s Fortunes of War exhibition.
is currently open at weekends from 10am until 4pm and will be open seven days a week from 10am until 5pm from 1 April 2023.
