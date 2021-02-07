British Speedway bosses have agreed to allow Plymouth Gladiators into the 2021 Championship. Gladiators’ promotion have, they say, met the entry criteria and they become the 12th club competing in the league.



A spokesman said that with the list of competing clubs now in place, fixture planning can be advanced further.



The schedule will be confirmed in the near future and the Championship will feature Berwick, Birmingham, Eastbourne, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Kent, Leicester, Newcastle, Plymouth, Poole, Redcar, Scunthorpe.

