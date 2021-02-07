The Scottish Federation of Sea Angling (SFSA) bosses have provisionally set a number of match dates for this year, but, chairman Mike Horn stressed that everything depends on Government guidelines.



Events are planned from March to October, and the opener is pencilled in for March 7. It is a cod open in the Arbroath area followed by the SFSA Spring Open at Riverside Drive in Dundee on April 10.



The SFSA Angus Beaches event follows on May 2 with a the two-day SFSA Open on June 19 and 20 at Riverside Drive in Dundee.



July 18 is pencilled in for the East Fife Open with an individual members competition on August 7. No venue has been intimated yet.



The popular Clyde and West Open event is set for August 29 – no venue yet – with the SFSA Erskine Open following on September 26.



Finally, the SFSA Flounder Championship closes the SFSA-organised season on October 3 at Lunan Bay.



Kirkcaldy-based Horn said that the Federation has been busy behind the scenes representing angling alongside their partners from coarse and game in Angling Scotland.



“We have worked with sportscotland, Scottish Government and the other advisory bodies to be able to post guidance on where, how and when you can get back out fishing.”

Picture: Bellhaven Beach, East Lothian

Like this: Like Loading...