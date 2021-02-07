More suggestions about ways to endear yourself to your loved one or someone you want to impress in advance of Valentine’s Day 2021.

All of these menus can be ordered online to send to your own – or perhaps someone else’s address.

Fall in love with Edinburgh’s top ‘dine at home’ menus this Valentine’s Day

As Edinburgh prepares itself for Valentine’s Day in lockdown over the weekend of 12th to 14th February, some of the city’s leading independent and family-run restaurants are looking to get hearts and taste buds all of a flutter with their special Valentine’s Day menus for collection or home delivery.

Contini Edinburgh and Fhior on Edinburgh’s Broughton Street have all unveiled special ‘dine at home’ menus to help couples celebrate the most romantic day of the year in the comfort of their own home without the hassle of cooking or washing up.

‘Contini at Home’ Valentine’s Day menus

Third generation Italian Scots, Victor and Carina Contini, are the proud owners of Edinburgh’s award-winning Contini George Street, The Scottish Cafe & Restaurant at the Scottish National Gallery and Cannonball Restaurant & bar at Castlehill on the Royal Mile.

The independent, family-run restaurants showcase the very best seasonal and local Scottish produce on each of its three ‘Contini at Home’ menus.

Contini George Street Valentine’s Menu

3 courses with focaccia: £35.00 per person

Rome, Venice, Amalfi, oh how romantic do these words sound? If you’re looking for a reason to ‘virtually’ escape to Italy, then enjoy Contini’s classic Italian Valentine’s menu which they’ve made easy to prepare at home, so you’ll have even more time to sing the Dean Martin classic, ‘That’s Amore’.

The ‘Contini at Home’ George Street Valentine’s Day menu includes rosemary focaccia served with sun dried tomato salsa; Vialone Nano risotto with fresh Scottish lobster, Amalfi lemon and fresh chilli; roast sea bass with Italian fennel, datterini tomatoes, capers and dill; plus chocolate and Amarena cherry tiramisu – Contini’s own classic Genovese sponge soaked with Marsala and Amarena cherries layered with mascarpone and 70% cocoa.

The ‘Contini at Home’ Contini George Street Valentine’s menu available for home delivery or collection from Contini, 103 George Street, Edinburgh on 14th February only.

To order, visit the Contini website:

The Scottish Cafe’s Vegetarian Valentine’s Menu

3 courses with focaccia: £30 per person

The lightest of all the Contini at Home menus and perfect for vegetarians. A delicious veloute followed by crepes that simply need to be baked in the oven. Simple to prepare but totally delicious. Chocolate for dessert as it is the only choice for dessert on Valentine’s Day.

The ‘Contini a Home’ Scottish Cafe’s Vegetarian Valentine’s Menu includes rosemary focaccia with whipped Mara seaweed butter; Phantassie Jerusalem artichoke veloute with mushroom, thyme and Mull cheddar crumble; Spinach and Errington’s goats curd crepes with caramelised red onions and onion purée; followed by 70% chocolate pot, blood orange gel and chocolate crumb.

To order the ‘Contini a Home’ Scottish Cafe Vegetarian Valentine’s Menu, visit the Contini website: https://shop.contini.com/collections/contini-at-home/products/the-scottish-cafes-valentines-menu-for-1

Cannonball House Valentine’s Menu

3 courses with focaccia: £35.00 per person

If you’re missing Cannonball House on the Royal Mile, especially for special occasions, there is no more special occasion in February than Valentine’s Day shared with the one you love.

The ‘Contini at Home’ Cannonball House Valentine’s Menu includes rosemary focaccia with whipped Mara seaweed butter; chicken liver parfait with homemade walnut and raisin bread and bitter orange chutney; slow cooked beef cheek with butter mash, confit Phantassie shallots dressing; followed by creme brulee (made easy without the brulee) with poached rhubarb, ginger meringues and almond brittle.

To order the ‘Contini a Home’ Cannonball House Valentine’s Menu, visit the Contini website:

Contini Edinburgh is part of the ‘Taste Edinburgh’ campaign. Some of the biggest names in Scottish hospitality have come together for the first time to help Edinburgh’s leading independent restaurants, bars and hotels get through a bleak winter of curfews, closed doors and travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After a catastrophic 2020 for the hospitality industry, the ‘Taste Edinburgh’ campaign is encouraging people to give the gift of authentic Scottish hospitality and support the capital’s well-loved independent and family-run restaurants, bars and hotels when they need it most.

The capital’s independent restauranteurs and chefs are urging people to book ‘at home’ dining packages and buy online gift vouchers from their favourite Edinburgh restaurant, bar or hotel as the perfect gift to use as soon as lockdown measures have been eased.

As life returns to normal in 2021, the group is hopeful that their venues will once again be full of customers enjoying some of the best food and drink Scotland has to offer.

The ‘Taste Edinburgh’ campaign has been devised and coordinated by Edinburgh’s Taste Communications, Scotland’s first dedicated food, drink and hospitality media agency.

Gift vouchers can be purchased through each venue’s website or through the Taste Edinburgh campaign page: https://tastecommunications.co.uk/taste-edinburgh

