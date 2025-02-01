Looking for inspiration this Valentine’s Day?

Sotto opened in Stockbridge in October. The new Trattoria and Enoteca takes its name from the Italian for “under”, referencing the wine cellar hidden under the street where the restaurant stores its extensive collection.

This restaurant offers a thoughtfully-curated selection of more than 200 wines, mixing modern and traditional styles and showcasing every region of Italy. Sotto is the first venture by Edinburgh-born sommelier James Clark, who has spent his hospitality career at some of the city’s best restaurants, including Divino Enoteca and The Palmerston, as well as at East End Cellars and his brother in law’s winery, Poppelvej, in Adelaide, South Australia.

Set over two floors, Sotto comprises an upstairs Enoteca (wine bar) and a downstairs Trattoria led by Calabrian head chef Francesco Ascrizzi, who brings experience working at some of Edinburgh’s most-respected Italian restaurants, including Divino Enoteca, Mono and Tipo.

The restaurant’s menu combines seasonal British produce with classical Italian cookery, with dishes changing regularly to celebrate the best ingredients of both countries and the diversity of Italy’s culinary regions.

https://www.sottoedinburgh.com

Like this: Like Loading...