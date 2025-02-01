Edinburgh street food specialists Belmonte Catering has devised a creative solution to continue to expand its fast-growing operation.

The business has used spare capacity in its Pronto Pizza premises in Portobello to launch a new fast food delivery offer – The Doghouse.

The new concept delivers gourmet hot dogs and burgers, loaded fries and deep-fried bons through Deliveroo.

Belmonte Catering boss Michael Notarangelo said: “Since we launched in 2017, Ive been determined to look at how we can seize opportunities and continue to expand into new areas.

“After acquiring our Pronto base in Brighton Place and opening in April last year – our first “bricks and mortar” premises – we realised that there was potential to further utilise the site other than selling top notch, authentic Neopolitan pizza.

“The Doghouse has been one of our most popular street food concepts, so we applied some creative thinking to use our spare capacity to create a “dark kitchen” to offer our gourmet dogs, fries and bons direct to customers through Deliveroo.

“We’re convinced we’ll become not just Portobello’s new favourite fast food joint, but a favourite for people right across Edinburgh.”

Michael added that the menu items are all freshly prepared, using products and ingredients from local suppliers.

Belmonte Catering – named after the Italian village where Michael’s family originate from – currently has four concepts: Rollys Ice Cream, the first in Scotland to serve unique ice cream ‘rolls’, Dog n Bon/The Doghouse, which specialises in gourmet hot dogs and loaded fries, StikWaffle, a hot dessert concept and Pronto Pizza.

Like this: Like Loading...