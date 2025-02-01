Local councillor, Sanne Dijkstra-Downie, has been selected as the party’s candidate for Edinburgh Northern at next year’s Scottish parliamentary election.

The seat has undergone significant boundary changes since the last Scottish Parliament election, with Ballot Box Scotland highlighting that Scottish Liberal Democrats won the area covered by the new seat in the 2022 local elections by 29.3% to the SNP’s 25.0%.

Sanne has lived in Edinburgh for 23 years, and in the constituency for 20 years with her husband and two children. She is a charity fundraiser for bodies which provide educational opportunities, and also helped establish an “ocean protection initiative”.

A Liberal Democrat spokesperson said she has a “strong record of community action, speaking out to secure better cycling and pedestrian infrastructure and more protection for Wardie Bay. She sits on the Transport and Environment and Policy and Sustainability committees.

Ms Dijkstra-Downie said: “Ever since I came to Edinburgh to study 25 years ago, I have loved this city. It is my home and I am determined to be a hardworking champion for the people and communities that make up Edinburgh Northern.

“Under the SNP, Edinburgh’s NHS waiting lists have grown, Scottish schools have tumbled down the international education rankings, and tens of thousands of litres of sewage have been dumped into the Firth of Forth.

“I want to build on the successes of Liberal Democrats in the city, including party leader Alex Cole Hamilton MSP, Christine Jardine MP, and a 13-strong council group. It’s time for change. I will fight for the fair deal that Edinburgh Northern deserves.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:“Sanne will be a great MSP. She has the experience and energy to represent Edinburgh Northern, and will speak up for residents on the issues that matter most.

“At the next Scottish Parliament election, boundary changes redraw Edinburgh Northern. It’s clear that in that new seat, Sanne is the only person who will be able to challenge the SNP.”

