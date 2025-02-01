To celebrate its partnership with Scottish Rugby, Scottish Gas is providing several pubs across Edinburgh and its surrounding areas with half price electricity, during the Guinness Men’s Six Nations tournament.

Scottish Gas will be rewarding seven of its business customer pubs including The Old Chain Pier in Newhaven and The Magnum on Albany Street in the city centre, with half-price electricity between 12pm and 6pm during Scotland’s three home fixtures at Murrayfield Stadium on:

• Saturday 1st February: Scotland vs Italy

• Sunday 9th February: Scotland vs Ireland

• Saturday 8th March: Scotland vs Wales



The offer is part of a long term commitment by Scottish Gas to help the rugby community in Scotland cut energy bills and reduce its carbon footprint.

The full list is:

Grey Horse, 200 Dalkeith Rd, Edinburgh EH16 5DT

Silver Wing, 2 Parkhead Gardens, Edinburgh EH11 4SQ

Athletic Arms, 1-3 Angle Park Terrace, Edinburgh EH11 2JX

Volunteer Arms, 17 Victoria St, Dunbar EH42 1HP

Old Chain Pier, 32 Trinity Cres, Edinburgh EH5 3ED

The Golfers Rest 109 High St, North Berwick EH39 4HD

The Magnum, 1 Albany St, Edinburgh EH1 3PY

More than 130 rugby clubs in Scotland will benefit from the partnership through a £2million Club & Community Net Zero Fund to help give clubs a lift with energy bills and reduce energy consumption by over 50 per cent.

Scottish Gas will also be offering rugby fans the chance of winning tickets to the Scotland vs Wales game on Saturday 8th March. To enter the competition visit: www.britishgas.co.uk/offers/competitions.html

Matt Wood, director at Scottish Gas Business Energy, said: “We are committed to supporting our business customers, especially pubs and those in the hospitality industry, to better manage their energy consumption and identify ways to save money on their bills.”

“As the Six Nations fever takes a hold of fans across the country, what better way to celebrate the sport by providing half-price electricity as they cheer for Scotland throughout the Six Nations.”

The pubs have been specially selected by Scottish Gas partly due to their proximity to the stadium and partly due to their ability to provide the energy supplier with real-time insights about their energy consumption.

Autumn Series: Scotland v Fiji 02/11/2024 Scotland centre, Huw Jones, crossing the Fijian line to score as Scotland take on Fiji in their first game of the Autumn Series at Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh, UK Credit: Ian Jacobs

