It is now the last few days to nominate the next recipient of the Edinburgh Award. The deadline is Friday at noon.

Established in 2007, the Edinburgh Award is a way for the capital’s citizens to pay a lasting tribute to outstanding individuals who have made a positive impact on the city and gained national and international recognition for Edinburgh.

Recent recipients include philanthropists Sir Tom Farmer and Tom Gilzean and artist Dame Elizabeth Blackadder. They all have a cast of their handprints imprinted in the flagstones in the quadrangle at The City Chambers.

Last year’s recipient – owner, CEO and Chair of Heart of Midlothian Football Club Ann Budge – became the 13th person to receive the Edinburgh Award, in recognition of her business success and community work, and for services to sport in Edinburgh.

Communities, businesses and individuals across Edinburgh are being encouraged to cast nominations for the 2020 award, before a recipient is selected by a panel chaired by the Lord Provost.

The Rt Hon Lord Provost, Frank Ross, urged people to nominate someone who is deserving of the award: “Edinburgh may be a small city, but I’ve always maintained that it punches well above its weight on the world stage thanks to the talents and achievements of our fellow citizens. The Edinburgh Award is your chance to celebrate those people who make Edinburgh such an inspiring place.

“2020 has been a year like no other and we have seen outstanding commitment and care demonstrated by the people of Edinburgh. There has been a huge community effort made by individuals and organisations to tackle the impacts of coronavirus and people have gone above and beyond to help their fellow citizens. I’m hoping to see many recognised in this year’s nominations.

“The Edinburgh Award has been presented to many truly outstanding recipients over the years, most recently Ann Budge. We need everyone’s help to tell us – who should be next? Who deserves to follow in their footsteps to become the 14th recipient?

“Please help us celebrate the people of Edinburgh’s achievements by proposing a nominee now.”

Nominations can be made online and must be received no later than noon on Friday 4 December 2020.

The presentation of the Loving Cup and the handprints in the City Chambers Quadrangle will take place when circumstances allow.

Professor Peter Higgs is a previous recipient of the Edinburgh Award

