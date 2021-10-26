There are just a few days left in which to nominate the next recipient of the Edinburgh Award.

The deadline is at noon on Friday 29 October.

Established in 2007, the Edinburgh Award is a way for Edinburgh citizens to pay a lasting tribute to outstanding individuals who have made a positive impact on the city and gained national and international recognition for Edinburgh.

Recent recipients include philanthropists, Sir Tom Farmer and Tom Gilzean, each of whom has a cast of their handprints imprinted in flagstones in front of The City Chambers.

The recipient of the 2020 award – world-famous city author Alexander McCall Smith – became the 14th person to receive the Edinburgh Award, in recognition and celebration of his bestselling writing and legal career, and academic work.

Communities, businesses and individuals across Edinburgh are being encouraged to cast nominations for the 2021 award, before a recipient is selected by a panel chaired by the Lord Provost.

Urging citizens and businesses to nominate someone for the Award, the Lord Provost Frank Ross said: “For 14 years now the Edinburgh Award has been celebrating the city’s truly outstanding individuals. The accolade has been given to charity champions, artists, authors, scientists and stars of sport.

“Our city really is proud of its people and this accolade recognises the achievements of our own. Everyone in Edinburgh has someone they think has made a lasting contribution to the city and deserves recognition so I urge you to nominate someone now.”

Nominations can be made online and must be received no later than noon on Friday 29 October 2021.

The winner will be presented with an engraved Loving Cup at a ceremony hosted by the Lord Provost and will have their hand prints reproduced on a flagstone in the City Chambers quadrangle.

Alexander McCall Smith at the City Chambers

