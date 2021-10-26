The latest phase of the West Lothian development at Uphall Station Village includes five different house types ranging from three to four bedrooms, Dundas Estates, have released a selection of new homes at the development.

There will be 70 homes in total available as part of the new phase, and the range of new builds have been designed with families in mind. These are intended to compliment the wider development’s range of family friendly amenities such as a resident owned community hub which could be used for mother and toddler groups, exercise classes or other social events.

USV Sales Negotiator, Janice Gemmell, believes the new phase will help cater for the demand spurred by a post pandemic house buying boom, with USV seeing a 67% increase in enquiries from August to September alone.

Janice said: “We’re delighted to offer more families the chance to secure their ideal home in West Lothian.

“There’s a real community feeling from the minute you set foot in the development, which has been enhanced by the launch of our community hub, which has already been hosting a range of events.

“The new range of homes will offer families maximum value for money, with more space and higher specifications.

“In light of the current housing market, we’re offer buyers the chance to securely reserve nine months in advance to ensure they get the best price for their property and beat any further inflation.”

The new launch at USV has five different house types, the Morton, Crawford, Carnegie, Pentland and Wallace, catering to a range of buyers

The spacious 4-bed “Crawford” is a detached home with a single garage hosting a total of 1239 square feet of floor area.

The detached “Pentland” offers options for those with a slightly smaller household, holding a single garage and 3-bedrooms.

The detached three bedroom “Carnegie” boasts a detached single garage as well as 1059 square feet of floor area spread across two modern floors.

The “Wallace” is a four-bedroom detached home with a single garage whilst the “Morton” boasts the same number of bedrooms alongside a double detached garage.

All homes will feature high thermal installation and SMEG kitchen appliances.

Uphall Station Village is a small, family-friendly community near Livingston, featuring quiet neighbourhoods and connectivity with nearby towns, cities and countryside.

Dundas Estates pride themselves on providing a simple and enjoyable homebuying experience.

Dundas Estates is an award-winning, independent housebuilder creating homes “to make people feel great”.

https://www.dundas.co.uk/uphall-station-village-development-overview

