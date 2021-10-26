Edinburgh Printmakers are involved in a new pan-European, three-year art project which will see partner art organisations on the periphery of Europe identify as Studios of Sanctuary.

The initiative will offer residency opportunities to refugees and asylum-seeking artists and/or artists affected by migration.

Five printmaking studios across Europe are inviting applications from artists who identify as refugees or with experience of displacement to undertake a one-month long printmaking residency.

The 30 selected artists will have the chance to work in a print medium of their choice and will be supported.

Edinburgh Printmakers will welcome refugee and migrant communities to engage with resident artists to share their stories and create new work which will be shared between project members and the wider visual arts community. The programme will end with a group exhibition at Edinburgh Printmakers in spring 2023.

Funded by Creative Europe, In from the Margins will also see an engagement programme with refugees, schools and wider communities.

Edinburgh Printmakers CEO Janet Archer said: “In from the Margins seeks to break down barriers and create opportunities for refugee artists and local communities to share and to learn from each other while being supported by the resources and expertise of print studios.”

Artist Mohammad Barrangi said: “I arrived in Wakefield in 2018 and my time at the studio in The Art House was a very hopeful and motivating moment for me.

“Arriving in the UK as a newcomer and being able to continue my artistic work made a huge difference.”

Artists interested can learn more at www.edinburghprintmakers.co.uk with a deadline for applications of 11am on Monday, 22 November. First residencies begin in January 2022.

