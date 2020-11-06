Rare prints by leading Scottish artists are to go on sale at Edinburgh Printmakers with a digital archive exhibition.

Work by leading Scottish artists from the last half century made at Edinburgh Printmakers has been selected for a special archive exhibition running from Friday 6 November until 31 January 2021: From the Archive.

This is the first ever digital exhibition at Edinburgh Printmakers as the gallery at Castle Mills remains closed.

Prints are available to buy from less than £250 and include works by Callum Innes, Rachel Maclean, Alasdair Gray, John Byrne, John Bellany, Louise Hopkins, Carol Rhodes and more.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic Edinburgh Printmakers (EP) has moved its gallery online and on Friday they open the first archive exhibition since relocating to Castle Mills in Fountainbridge. This gives art collectors the opportunity to buy some art, while supporting the artists at the same time.

Showcasing a collection of rare prints for sale by leading Scottish artists the From the Archive digital exhibition allows viewers to discover some of the treasures in the Edinburgh Printmakers archive that stretches back over 50 years.

Highlights include, Callum Innes’ CMW1, John Bellany’s The Barber’s Chair, Rachel Maclean’s The Lion, John Byrne’s Moonstruck, Adrian Wiszniewski’s Tate Etat as well prints by Louise Hopkins, Toby Paterson, Kate Downie, Graham Fagen, Alasdair Gray, and Calum Colvin.

CEO Shân Edwards said: “With limited access to the building our team have been painstakingly cataloguing over 50 years of archive prints. The works selected for this exhibition are an opportunity to see how printmaking has been a key part of the practice of some of Scotland’s most well known artists. From those exploring printmaking within a wider practice, with support from the Print Studio team, to others for whom printmaking is their central activity, this exhibition provides an opportunity to purchase original artworks and make both a personal investment and an investment in the Scottish art community.”

Like this: Like Loading...